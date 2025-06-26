Gold, Silver Rates Today: Precious metals remain volatile on MCX | Check city-wise rates on June 26 Gold, Silver Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.07 per cent to trade at around USD 3,345.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around USD 3,334.93 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Gold prices gained in futures trades on Thursday, June 26, 2025, amid global uncertainty and a weaker dollar index. However, the precious metals remained volatile. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 243 at Rs 97,600 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,357. However, it soon fell to touch the low of Rs 97,144. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,224 with a loss of Rs 133 or 0.14 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, started on a positive note. The contract opened at Rs 1,06,405 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 425 from the previous close of Rs 1,05,980. However, it also fell to a low of Rs 1,06,050. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,050 - a gain of Rs 377 or 0.26 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.07 per cent to trade at around USD 3,345.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around USD 3,334.93 per ounce.

According to Rahul Kalantri, vice-president (commodities) of Mehta Equities, Gold has support at $3310-3287 while resistance at USD 3360-3375. Silver has support at USD 36.00-35.70 while resistance is at USD 36.55-36.75.

"In INR gold has support at Rs 96,950-96,680 while resistance at Rs 97,850-98,200. Silver has support at Rs 1,05,380-1,04,600 while resistance at Rs 1,06.950-1,07,800," Kalantri added.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,100 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,950 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,950 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,08,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,09,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,08,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,18,000 per kg.