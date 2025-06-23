Gold, Silver Rates Today: Slow start for gold, silver gains on MCX | Check city-wise rates on June 23 Gold, Silver Rates Today: The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a minor loss of Rs 9 at Rs 99,100 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 99,109.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Amid escalating tension in the Middle East, with the United States bombing Iran, gold prices in the domestic futures market started flat on Monday, i.e. June 23, 2025. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a minor loss of Rs 9 at Rs 99,100 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 99,109. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 99,243. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 99,034 with a fall of Rs 75 or 0.08 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 98,840.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, started on a positive note. The contract opened at Rs 1,06,495 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 271 from the previous close of Rs 1,06,224. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,06,820. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,578 - a gain of Rs 354 or 0.33 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,06,394.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,369.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around $3,355.39 per ounce.