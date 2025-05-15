Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold continues to fall on MCX, silver slips over 1% | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold continues to fall on MCX, silver slips over 1% | Check city-wise rates on May 15

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metals continued to fall in the domestic futures market in the opening session on Thursday, i.e. on May 15, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a loss of Rs 672 at Rs 91,593 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 92,265. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 91,401 - a fall of Rs 864 or 0.93 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 91,412 with a loss of Rs 853 or 0.92 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 94,368 per kg on the MCX, a dip of Rs 1,098 from the previous close of Rs 95,466. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 94,255. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 94,280 - a fall of Rs 1,186 or 1.24 per cent from the previous close.

The fall in prices of precious metals comes amid strength in the dollar and easing concerns over the trade war. Easing geopolitical tensions - especially between India and Pakistan - has also contributed to this fall in prices of gold and silver.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,150.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,143.25 per ounce, down by around 1.37 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 94,080 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 86,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 93,930 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 86,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 93,930 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 86,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 93,930 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 86,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg.