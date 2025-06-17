Gold, Silver Rates Today: Slow start for gold, silver on MCX | Check city-wise rates on June 17 Gold, Silver Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,411 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:50 am was around $3,392.56 per ounce.

Mumbai:

A day after touching the record high, precious metal had a slow start in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, i.e. on June 17, 2025. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a loss of Rs 276 at Rs 98,902 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 99,178. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 99,288. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 99,251 with a gain of Rs 73 or 0.07 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 98,810.

Silver Price On MCX

Silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 1,06,436 per kg on the MCX, a dip of Rs 128 from the previous close of Rs 1,06,564. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 1,06,897. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,847 - a gain of Rs 283 or 0.27 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,06,005.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,411 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:50 am was around $3,392.56 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,00,520 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 92,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,00,370 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,00,30 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,00,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,10,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,20,000 per kg.