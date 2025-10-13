Gold, Silver Rates Today (October 13): Gold hits new record high on MCX | Check city-wise rates In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 2.18 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4087.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:40 pm was USD 4,076.06 per ounce, up by 1.44 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals surged on Friday, October 10, 2025, amid growing global economic uncertainty that spurred safe-haven demand. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) jumped Rs 2,613, or 2.15 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 1,23,977 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 1,21,364 in the last trading session. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,23,000. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,23,772 with a gain of Rs 2,408 or 1.98 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 jumped by Rs 2,613 or 2.15 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,977 per 10 grams at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The white metal for December delivery surged by Rs 5,856, or 4 per cent, to Rs 1,52,322 per kilogram on the MCX, near its lifetime high of Rs 1,53,388 per kg hit on Thursday. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,48,100.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 2.18 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4087.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:40 pm was USD 4,076.06 per ounce, up by 1.44 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,25,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,15,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,25,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,25,400 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,14,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,25,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,15,250 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,85,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,85,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,85,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,95,000 per kg.