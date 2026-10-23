Gold continues to fall on MCX, silver near Rs 1.95 lakh per kg on MCX, check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures continued their downward momentum on Friday, October 23, 2026, as rising crude oil prices kept bullion markets under pressure. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,251 at Rs 1,42,058 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,43,309. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,41,806, a drop of Rs 1,503 or 1.04 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,41,894 with a drop of Rs 1,415 or 0.99 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 were down by Rs 1,498 or 1.03 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,437 per 10 grams in business turnover of 762 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the session at Rs 1,96,587 against the previous close of Rs 1,99,599, down Rs 3,012 or 1.50 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 1,92,800, a drop of Rs 6,799 or 3.40 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,93,598 with a drop of Rs 6,001 or 3.01 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,96,924.

"MCX gold opened with a gap down near Rs 1,42,060 and is trading around Rs 1,42,450, down 0.60 per cent, recovering modestly from the opening low. The Rs 1,43,000–1,43,700 range, which previously acted as support, now forms immediate resistance, followed by Rs 1,45,300–1,46,000. On the downside, support lies at Rs 1,40,000–1,41,000, with the next support zone at Rs 1,37,500–1,38,300. The RSI, near 32, is approaching oversold territory, while the widening negative MACD histogram indicates persistent downside momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.73 per cent to approximately USD 4,030.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:45 am was USD 4,010.41 per ounce, down by USD 34.31 or 0.85 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,520 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,490 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,42,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,30,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,42,480 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,30,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,42,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,30,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,20,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,20,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,20,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,25,000 per kg.

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