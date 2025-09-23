Gold, Silver Rates Today (Sep 23): Gold, silver hit record high on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by approximately 0.39 per cent, trading at around USD 3,789.90 per troy ounce.

Prices of precious metals surged on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, to hit new record highs in the domestic futures market, driven by a strong global trend. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 30 at Rs 1,12,200 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,12,230. However, it bounced back to touch the new high of Rs 1,13,200 - a jump of Rs 970. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,13,158 with a gain of Rs 928 or 0.83 per cent. The December contract also surged by Rs 923 or 0.82 per cent to Rs 1,14,143 per 10 grams.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, extended the upward momentum. However, the white metal futures for December delivery started the session in the red. It fell Rs 305 at Rs 1,33,250 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,33,555. It later rebounded to touch the high of 1,34,640. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,34,362 - a gain of Rs 807 or 0.60 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by approximately 0.39 per cent, trading at around USD 3,789.90 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:50 pm was USD 3,757.47 per ounce, up by 0.46 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,14,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,04,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,14,330 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,04,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,14,330 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,04,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,14,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,05,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,39,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,39,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,38,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,49,000 per kg.