Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold price drops on MCX, silver sustains upward momentum | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

The gold price fell in futures trades on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, amid a muted trend in international bullion prices following US President Donald Trump's announcement of higher tariffs on imports from several countries. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a loss of Rs 98 at Rs 97,172 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,270. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,142 with a loss of Rs 128 or 0.13 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 97,008 and a high of Rs 97,228.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 177 at Rs 1,08,498 per kg on the MCX. But it fell to touch the low of Rs 1,08,271. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,08,457 - a gain of Rs 136 or 0.13 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,08,321.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.80 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,342 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around USD 3,334.48 per ounce.

"Gold prices remained steady at lower levels after the U.S. imposed tariffs on more than a dozen countries overnight. However, a three-week window for further negotiations has been left open, potentially limiting any significant upside for bullion. Another factor weighing on gold's potential gains is the strengthening U.S. dollar, which makes the metal more expensive for overseas buyers. While the new tariffs and the growing U.S. budget deficit continue to add uncertainty, these triggers aren't strong enough to drive a substantial rally in gold. The upcoming festive season will be key in revealing actual demand on the ground," said Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,990 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,840 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,840 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,10,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,20,000 per kg.