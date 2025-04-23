Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold price falls after hitting record high on MCX, silver softens Gold, Silver Rate Today: The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a dip of Rs 840 at Rs 96,500 per 10 grams and dipped further to touch the low of Rs 95,457.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Gold prices in the domestic futures market fell on Wednesday, i.e. April 23, 2025, a day after gold prices surpassed Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams following global trends where prices exceeded $3500 per ounce fueled by concerns over the US President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair dampening risk sentiment and driving investors towards safe-haven assets like bullion and in anticipation of higher demand during Akshaya Tritiya. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a dip of Rs 840 at Rs 96,500 per 10 grams and dipped further to touch the low of Rs 95,457. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,998 with a loss of Rs 1342 or 1.38 per cent.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, too fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,451 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 450 from the previous close of Rs 95,879. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 95,711 - a drop of Rs 168 or 0.18 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 95,425 and a high of Rs 95,727.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,354.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,344.91 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,500 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,350 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.