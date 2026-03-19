Gold falls below Rs 15k per 10 grams, silver around Rs 2.34 lakh per kg on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures tumbled on Thursday, March 19, 2026, weighed down by a firm dollar and a hawkish Federal Reserve. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 1,084 or 0.70 per cent at Rs 1,51,941 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,025. It later fell to touch the low of Rs 1,48,232, a dip of Rs 4,793 or 3.13 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,48,401, down Rs 4,625 or 3.02 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 5,004 or 3.18 per cent to trade at Rs 1,52,433 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,716 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,45,000 against the previous close of Rs 2,48,194, a fall of Rs 3,194 or 1.28 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,33,303, a fall of 14,891 or 5.99 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.96 per cent to approximately USD 4,849.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:30 pm was USD 4,715.82 per ounce, down by USD 175.48 or 3.59 per cent.