Gold, Silver Rates Today (Sep 25): Gold continues to drop on MCX, silver rebounds after dip | City-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by approximately 0.03 per cent, trading at around USD 3,769.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:14 am was USD 3,738.74 per ounce, up by 0.11 per cent.

Mumbai:

The prices of precious metals gold and silver continued to fall on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 86 at Rs 1,12,469 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,12,555. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 1,12,182 - a fall of Rs 373. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,12,321 with a loss of Rs 234 or 0.21 per cent. The December contract also dropped by Rs 226 or 0.20 per cent to Rs 1,13,421 per 10 grams.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, also dropped. The white metal futures for December delivery started the session in the red. It fell Rs 1,000 at Rs 1,33,002 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,34,002. It later dropped to touch the low of 1,33,002, representing a fall of Rs 1,002. However, it bounced back, and as of last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,34,331 - a gain of Rs 329 or 0.25 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by approximately 0.03 per cent, trading at around USD 3,769.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:14 am was USD 3,738.74 per ounce, up by 0.11 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,14,590 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,05,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,14,440 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,04,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,14,440 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,04,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,14,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,05,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,50,000 per kg.