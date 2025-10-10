Gold, Silver Rates Today (October 10): Prices of precious metals volatile on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.06 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,974.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:40 pm was USD 3,958.61 per ounce, down by 0.05 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals are volatile on Friday, October 10, 2025, amid profit booking and easing of geopolitical tensions. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 508 at Rs 1,21,001 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,20,493. However, it later fell to touch the day's low of Rs 1,20,023. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,20,435 with a dip of Rs 58 or 0.05 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 depreciated by Rs 37 or 0.03 per cent to trade at Rs 1,21,750 per 10 grams at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 2,175 at Rs 1,48,499 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,46,324. However, it later dipped to touch the low of Rs 1,44,418. But it rebounded and last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,47,568 - a gain of Rs 1,244 or 0.85 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

