Gold, Silver Rates Today (August 25): Gold, silver hold steady on MCX amid hopes of US Fed rate cut

The gold price on MCX fell in the opening session on Monday, August 25, 2025, amid a rise of the dollar against its peers. However, bullion got some support from the possibility of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and rebounded. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 189 at Rs 1,00,195 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,00,384. However, it bounced back and touched the high of Rs 1,00,475. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,00,467 with a gain of Rs 83 or 0.08 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 509 at Rs 1,15,727 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,16,236. But it gained to touch a high of Rs 1,16,500. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,16,424 - a gain of Rs 188 or 0.16 per cent from the previous close. In

Gold Price in the International Market

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 93,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,01,510 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 93,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,01,510 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 93,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,01,510 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 93,050 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,21,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,21,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,21,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,31,000 per kg.