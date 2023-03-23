Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gold prices witnesses successive days of price drop

In the past 24 hours, the price of 24 carat and 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 550 in India. As of Thursday (March 23), 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 58,640, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 53,710. Yesterday, 10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs 59,190, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold was at Rs 54,220.

Gold rates in India's largest cities changed. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold cost for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,280 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,350. In Kolkata, the price of gold is Rs 59,130 for 10 grams of 24 carat gold and Rs 54,200 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold. In contrast, the cost of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 54,200 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 59,130.

As in Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,130, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,200.

