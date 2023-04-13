Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
  5. Gold prices surge in India, 24 carat gold crosses Rs 61,000

Gold prices surge in India, 24 carat gold crosses Rs 61,000

Gold prices saw a big surge with 24 carat gold crossing Rs 61,000 and 22 carat gold crossing Rs 56,000.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2023 9:35 IST
24 carat gold crosses Rs 61,000

Gold Price Today: On April 13 (Thursday), gold prices saw a massive rise in its prices. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,320 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,210. Pure gold prices surged by Rs 560 and standard gold prices grew by Rs 510 in the last 24 hours.

In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,970 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,810. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 56,360 in Delhi whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 61,470. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 61,470 in Kolkata, whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 56,210.

In Bangalore, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 61,370 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 56,260. In Patna, ten grams of pure gold is trading at Rs 61,370 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 56,260.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 61,320 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 56,210. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 61,370 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 56,260. In Jaipur, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 61,470 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 56,360.

