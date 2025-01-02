Gold price today January 2: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gold price in India on January 1.

Gold price on January 2: Gold prices saw a modest uptick on Thursday, with the cost of 24-carat gold in India reaching Rs 78,180.30 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs 4,600 compared to previous rates. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold in the country rose to Rs 71,680.30 per 10 grams, reflecting a hike of Rs 420.

This increase follows a relatively stable trend for gold prices over the past week, with the price of 24-carat gold showing a slight dip of -0.35 per cent. Meanwhile, over the course of the last month, the price change has been even more modest at -0.28 per cent.

Despite these fluctuations, gold remains a key investment for many, with prices continuing to reflect both global market trends and domestic demand. Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets.

Check gold prices in different cities on January 2, 2024:

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 71,660 Rs 78,183 Mumbai Rs 71,510 Rs 78,695 Kolkata Rs 71,510 Rs 78,925 Chennai Rs 71,510 Rs 78,330 Ahmedabad Rs 71,560 Rs 78,975 Pune Rs 71,510 Rs 78,695 Lucknow Rs 71,660 Rs 78,199 Bengaluru Rs 71,510 Rs 78,985 Patna Rs 71,560 Rs 78,950 Hyderabad Rs 71,510 Rs 78,995

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

