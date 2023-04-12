Gold prices increase in India, 24 carat gold up by Rs 330

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices increases in India, 24 carat gold up by Rs 330

Gold Price Today: On April 12 (Wednesday), gold prices saw growth across the country after several days of slump. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,700. Pure gold prices surged by Rs 330 and standard gold prices grew by Rs 300 in the last 24 hours.

In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,420 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,300. The prices in Chennai and in other major cities of Tamil Nadu is highest in the country. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 55,850 in Delhi whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 60,910. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 60,760 in Kolkata, whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 55,700.

In Bangalore, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,810 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,750. In Patna, ten grams of pure gold is trading at Rs 60,810 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,750.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,760 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,700. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 60,810 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,750. In Jaipur, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,910 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,750.

