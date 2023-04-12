Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Gold prices increase in India, 24 carat gold up by Rs 330

Gold prices increase in India, 24 carat gold up by Rs 330

Gold prices after witnessing successive drops have surged by Rs 300 for 22 carat gold and Rs 330 for 24 carat gold.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 9:29 IST
Gold prices
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices increases in India, 24 carat gold up by Rs 330

Gold Price Today: On April 12 (Wednesday), gold prices saw growth across the country after several days of slump. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,760 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,700. Pure gold prices surged by Rs 330 and standard gold prices grew by Rs 300 in the last 24 hours.

In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,420 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,300. The prices in Chennai and in other major cities of Tamil Nadu is highest in the country. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 55,850 in Delhi whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 60,910. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 60,760 in Kolkata, whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 55,700.

In Bangalore, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,810 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,750. In Patna, ten grams of pure gold is trading at Rs 60,810 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,750.

ALSO READ: Pension Taxation: Everything you need to know for ITR filing

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 60,760 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,700. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 60,810 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 55,750. In Jaipur, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 60,910 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 55,750.

Related Stories
Gold prices witness a drop, 24 carat gold below Rs 61,000

Gold prices witness a drop, 24 carat gold below Rs 61,000

Gold prices further slumps, 24-carat gold down by Rs 110

Gold prices further slumps, 24-carat gold down by Rs 110

Gold prices witnesses a minor drop, both 22 carat and 24 carat gold reduces by Rs 10

Gold prices witnesses a minor drop, both 22 carat and 24 carat gold reduces by Rs 10

Gold prices weaken in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 430

Gold prices weaken in India, 24 carat gold drops by Rs 430

ALSO READ: Not liable to pay tax? Submit form 15G/15H to avoid TDS

Latest Business News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Top News

Related Markets News

Latest News