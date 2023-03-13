Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices in India witness a rise today for 24 carat and 22 carat

In the last 24 hours, the price of gold has increased across major cities in India. As of Monday, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,670 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is priced at Rs 50,990. This increase in prices has been attributed to the fluctuations in the international market.

The prices of gold in major cities of India also registered changes. In Chennai, the gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285, while the 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 47,927. In the national capital Delhi, the gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,210 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is priced at Rs 51,550.

The rate of gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,070, while 22 carat (10 grams) is priced at Rs 51,400. In Mumbai, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,070, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 51,400.

This rise in gold prices is being attributed to the recent increase in demand for the precious metal due to the ongoing festive season. Many people in India consider gold as an auspicious metal and tend to purchase it during festive occasions.

As the festive season continues in India, it is expected that the demand for gold will remain high, and the prices of gold may continue to rise in the coming days.

