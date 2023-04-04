Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Gold prices drop in India, 24 carat falls below Rs 60,000 mark

On April 4, 24 carat gold dropped by Rs 330 and is currently priced at Rs 59,670 and 22 carat gold drops by Rs 300 and is trading at Rs 54,700.

India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 12:41 IST
Gold prices drop in India, 24 carat falls below Rs 60,000 mark

On April 4 (Tuesday), gold prices have dropped and 24 carat gold has come below Rs 60,000. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 59,670 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 54,700. Pure gold has dropped by Rs 330 and standard gold has dropped by Rs 300.

Currently, pure gold is only trading at over Rs 60,000 in all major cities of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,380 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,350. Same prices are registered in other cities of Tamil Nadu like Erode.

ALSO READ: India's focus should be on reducing dependence on China: NITI Aayog as import increases by 21.7%

The prices have subsequently fallen in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Delhi, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 59,820 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is at Rs 54,850. In Mumbai, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 59,670 while ten grams of 22 carat gold is priced at Rs 54,700. In Kolkata, ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 54,700 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 59,670. 

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 59,670 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 54,700. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 59,720 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 54,750.

