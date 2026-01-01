Gold, Silver Rate Today: Silver, gold continue to drop on MCX amid profit booking, check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 1.24 per cent to approximately USD 4,332.1 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade dipped on Thursday, January 1, 2026, amid profit on New Year's day as it is a global holiday for most gold and silver markets. In India, MCX trading is limited to the day session. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 233 at Rs 1,35,687 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,35,454. It dipped further to hit a low of Rs 1,35,001. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,35,140 with a fall of Rs 314 or 0.23 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 fell by Rs 18 or 0.01 per cent to trade at Rs 1,39,183 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,732 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a dip of Rs 297 at Rs 2,35,998 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 2,35,701. It later touched the low of Rs 2,33,850. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,34,502 with a fall of Rs 1,199 or 0.51 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 1.24 per cent to approximately USD 4,332.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 4,325.44 per ounce, down by USD 3.16 or 0.07 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,35,210 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,23,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,35,060 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,23,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,35,060 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,24,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,36,140 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,24,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,38,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,38,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,38,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,56,000 per kg.