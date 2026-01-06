Gold, silver surge on MCX as Venezuela unrest fuels safe-haven demand | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.55 per cent to approximately USD 4,476 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continued to surge on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, as heightened political turmoil in Venezuela and rising geopolitical tensions involving the US and Latin American nations have fueled safe-haven demand. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 546 at Rs 1,38,300 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,38,120. It gained further, reaching a high of Rs 1,38,776. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,38,633 with a jump of Rs 513 or 0.37 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were up by Rs 621 or 0.44 per cent to trade at Rs 1,42,364 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,588 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 4,295 at Rs 2,50,450 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 2,46,155. It later touched the high of Rs 2,51,050, representing a gain of Rs 4,895. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,50,599 with a jump of Rs 4,444 or 1.81 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.55 per cent to approximately USD 4,476 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 am was USD 4,467.37 per ounce, up by USD 26.80 or 0.60 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,38,970 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,26,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,38,820 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,27,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,38,820 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,27,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,39,970 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,28,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,53,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,53,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,53,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,71,000 per kg.

