Gold price hovers near eight-month low, silver drops to Rs 2.10 lakh per kg on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures extended their losses on Thursday, June 25, 2026, amid a stronger US dollar, which has jumped to a one-year high near 101.5, and growing expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes in September. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 598 or 0.42 per cent at Rs 1,40,672 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,41,270. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,543, down Rs 727 or 0.51 per cent. However, it witnessed some buying at lower levels and, last seen, was trading at Rs 1,41,270, up Rs 161 or 0.11 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 69 or 0.05 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,650 per 10 grams in business turnover of 562 lots.

MCX Gold opened with a gap down but is holding above the Rs 1,40,000 mark, reflecting a negative undertone amid ongoing volatility.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.49 per cent to approximately USD 3,989.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:40 pm was USD 3,983.36 per ounce, down by USD 7.28 or 0.18 per cent.

"Gold and silver futures extended their losses in both domestic and global markets, with gold hovering near an eight-month low and silver falling to its weakest level since December. Precious metals remained under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar, which climbed to a one-year high near 101.5, and growing expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes in September, with additional increases potentially following before year-end. Additional selling emerged as a sharp decline in U.S. technology stocks prompted some investors to liquidate bullion holdings to cover losses elsewhere. While easing geopolitical tensions and lower oil prices have reduced inflation concerns, markets remain focused on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues on future Fed policy," Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.