Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold breaches Rs 1 lakh mark on MCX, hits new all-time high | Check city-wise rates Gold Rates Today, Gold MCX Rate: The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a decent gain of Rs 1,108 at Rs 99,500 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 98,392.

Mumbai:

Gold prices continued the upward trend in the domestic futures market on Friday, i.e. on June 13, 2025 and hit a new all-time high amid a rise in geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a decent gain of Rs 1,108 at Rs 99,500 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 98,392. It gained further to breach the Rs 1 lakh mark and hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,00,403. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,00,165 with a gain of Rs 1,773 or 1.80 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 99,493.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 1,06,450 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 565 from the previous close of Rs 1,05,885. It moved up further to touch the high of Rs 1,06,799. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,391 - a gain of Rs 506 or 0.48 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,06,248.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,447.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:40 am was around $3,427.93 per ounce.

"Gold and silver prices rallied sharply amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions, boosting safe-haven demand. Today's morning, gold breached the $3,420 mark and hit 6-week highs as the dollar index weakened. U.S. PPI and core PPI data signalled cooling inflation, raising hopes of Fed rate cuts. Weekly jobless claims rose to 248,000, further supporting precious metals. Sustained trade above $3,400 could indicate more upside ahead," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 93,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,01,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,01,400 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,295 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,01,400 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,10,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,20,000 per kg.