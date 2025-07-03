Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver gain on MCX as investors await US payroll data | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.28 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,369 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around USD 3,357.26 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold price in futures trades on Thursday, July 3, 2025, changed slightly as investors await the US payroll data and held back from making significant bets. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened flat with a loss of Rs 1 at Rs 97,389 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,390. However, it jumped later and touched a high of Rs 97.780. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,614 with a gain of Rs 224 or 0.23 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 107 at Rs 1,07,411 per kg on the MCX. It fell to touch the low of Rs 1,07,246. However, the metal rebounded and touched the high of Rs 1,08,499 Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,08,260 - a gain of Rs 742 or 0.69 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.28 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,369 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around USD 3,357.26 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,330 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,330 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,330 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,050 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,11,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,11,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,11,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,21,000 per kg.