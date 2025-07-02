Gold, Silver Rates Today: Prices of precious metals drop on MCX | Check city-wise rates on July 2 In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.03 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,348.70 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was around USD 3,337.26 per ounce.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Precious metals prices fell in futures trades on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, amid profit booking after a period of strength from recent lows, as the dollar index plunged to a 3.5-year low. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a slight loss of Rs 9 at Rs 97,242 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,251. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,236 with a loss of Rs 15 or 0.02 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 97,134 and a high of Rs 97,420.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, started the session on a flat note. The contract opened at Rs 1,05,947 per kg on the MCX. But it fell to touch the low of Rs 1,05,250. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,05,886 - a loss of Rs 61 or 0.06 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.03 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,348.70 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was around USD 3,337.26 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,890 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,890 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,065 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,890 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,650 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,10,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,20,000 per kg.