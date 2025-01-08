Gold price today January 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Gold prices in India remained stable on Wednesday, with no change recorded in the rates of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold. As of January 8, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 78,870.3 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 72,310.3 per 10 grams.
Despite the stability observed on Wednesday, the market has seen slight fluctuations over the past week. The price of 24-carat gold registered a decline of 0.87% over the last seven days. On a monthly basis, the reduction in gold prices stands at 1.15%, reflecting a downward trend in the broader market.
Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets.
Check gold prices in different cities on January 8, 2024:
|CITY
|22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
|24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
|Delhi
|Rs 72,290
|Rs 78,850
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,140
|Rs 78,700
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,140
|Rs 78,700
|Chennai
|Rs 72,140
|Rs 78,700
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 72,190
|Rs 78,750
|Pune
|Rs 72,290
|Rs 78,700
|Lucknow
|Rs 72,290
|Rs 78,850
|Bengaluru
|Rs 72,140
|Rs 78,700
|Patna
|Rs 72,190
|Rs 78,750
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,140
|Rs 78,700