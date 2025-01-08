Gold price today January 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gold prices in India on January 8.

Gold prices in India remained stable on Wednesday, with no change recorded in the rates of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold. As of January 8, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 78,870.3 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 72,310.3 per 10 grams.

Despite the stability observed on Wednesday, the market has seen slight fluctuations over the past week. The price of 24-carat gold registered a decline of 0.87% over the last seven days. On a monthly basis, the reduction in gold prices stands at 1.15%, reflecting a downward trend in the broader market.

Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets.

Check gold prices in different cities on January 8, 2024:

CITY 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 72,290 Rs 78,850 Mumbai Rs 72,140 Rs 78,700 Kolkata Rs 72,140 Rs 78,700 Chennai Rs 72,140 Rs 78,700 Ahmedabad Rs 72,190 Rs 78,750 Pune Rs 72,290 Rs 78,700 Lucknow Rs 72,290 Rs 78,850 Bengaluru Rs 72,140 Rs 78,700 Patna Rs 72,190 Rs 78,750 Hyderabad Rs 72,140 Rs 78,700

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.