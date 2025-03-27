Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold price on MCX gains, silver above Rs 99,900 | Check city-wise rates on March 27 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,043 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,036.4 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 27: Gold prices in the domestic futures market climbed on Thursday, i.e. March 27, 2025, amid ongoing uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 87,785 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 147 from the previous close of Rs 87,638. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 87,950, up by Rs 444 or 0.51 per cent. Between this, it touched the high of Rs 87,999 and the low of Rs 87,665.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened higher at Rs 99,744 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 258 from the previous close of Rs 99,486. It later touched a high of Rs 99,900. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 99,850 - a gain of Rs 364 or 0.37 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,043 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,036.4 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 89,990 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 82,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 89,840 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 89,840 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 89,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,350 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,02,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,02,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.