Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Gold price today December 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Gold price today December 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

The minor decrease in gold prices indicated continued market adjustments following a period of steady growth. Over the past week, the price fluctuation for 24-carat gold had remained stable.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 12:35 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 12:35 IST
Gold prices in India on December 5, 2024
Image Source : ISTOCK Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on December 5: Gold prices in India saw a slight dip on Thursday, with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 7,794.3 per gram, showing a decrease of Rs 20. Similarly, 22-carat gold also experienced a reduction of Rs 20, now priced at Rs 7,146.3 per gram. Over the past week, the price fluctuation for 24-carat gold remained stable, while the past month's change recorded a rise of 3.88 per cent. The minor decrease indicated continued market adjustments following a period of steady growth. 

On Wednesday, Gold prices had slipped below Rs 79,000 per 10 grams in the national capital due to poor offtake by stockists and retailers amid weak global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 150 to Rs 78,850 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 79,000 per 10 grams in the previous session. The price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity extended the losses for the third straight day, declining by Rs 150 to Rs 78,450 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 78,600 per 10 grams.

Check gold prices in different cities on December 5, 2024

 City  22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)   24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
 Delhi  Rs 71,550  Rs 77,943
 Mumbai  Rs 71,400  Rs 77,890
 Kolkata  Rs 71,400  Rs 77,890
 Chennai  Rs  71,400  Rs 77,890
 Ahmedabad  Rs 71,450  Rs 77,940
 Pune  Rs 71,400  Rs 77,890
 Lucknow  Rs 71,550  Rs 78,040
 Bengaluru  Rs 71,400  Rs 77,890
 Patna  Rs 71,450  Rs 77,940
 Hyderabad  Rs 71,400  Rs 77,890

Why does the price of gold fluctuate? 

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Markets News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement