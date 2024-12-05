Gold price today December 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on December 5: Gold prices in India saw a slight dip on Thursday, with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 7,794.3 per gram, showing a decrease of Rs 20. Similarly, 22-carat gold also experienced a reduction of Rs 20, now priced at Rs 7,146.3 per gram. Over the past week, the price fluctuation for 24-carat gold remained stable, while the past month's change recorded a rise of 3.88 per cent. The minor decrease indicated continued market adjustments following a period of steady growth.

On Wednesday, Gold prices had slipped below Rs 79,000 per 10 grams in the national capital due to poor offtake by stockists and retailers amid weak global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity fell by Rs 150 to Rs 78,850 per 10 grams. It had closed at Rs 79,000 per 10 grams in the previous session. The price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity extended the losses for the third straight day, declining by Rs 150 to Rs 78,450 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 78,600 per 10 grams.

Check gold prices in different cities on December 5, 2024

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 71,550 Rs 77,943 Mumbai Rs 71,400 Rs 77,890 Kolkata Rs 71,400 Rs 77,890 Chennai Rs 71,400 Rs 77,890 Ahmedabad Rs 71,450 Rs 77,940 Pune Rs 71,400 Rs 77,890 Lucknow Rs 71,550 Rs 78,040 Bengaluru Rs 71,400 Rs 77,890 Patna Rs 71,450 Rs 77,940 Hyderabad Rs 71,400 Rs 77,890

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.