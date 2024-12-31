Gold price today December 31: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Tuesday, December 31, 2024
     
Gold prices are influenced by various factors, including global economic conditions, currency exchange rates, and geopolitical developments. Scroll down to check the latest city-wise gold prices in India.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Dec 31, 2024 12:46 IST, Updated : Dec 31, 2024 12:47 IST
Gold prices in India
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices in India on December 31.

Gold prices on December 31: On the last trading day of 2024, gold prices in India saw a modest increase, reflecting the yellow metal's continued appeal as a secure investment. The cost of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 1800 to reach Rs 78,180.3 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,680.3 per 10 grams, marking a rise of Rs 170.

Despite this increase, the weekly fluctuation in the price of 24-carat gold has been recorded at -0.64 per cent, indicating a slight dip over the past week. On a monthly basis, however, the prices have shown a positive change of 0.19 per cent, reflecting a minor upward trend in December. As per reports, the steady rise in prices towards the year-end can be attributed to increased demand during the festive and wedding season in India, coupled with global market trends.

Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets. 

Check gold prices in different cities on December 31, 2024:

City   22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)  24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
Delhi  Rs 71,500  Rs 78,130
Mumbai  Rs 71,350  Rs 78,400
Kolkata  Rs 71,350  Rs 78,625
Chennai  Rs 71,350  Rs 78,031
Ahmedabad  Rs 71,400  Rs 78,645
Pune  Rs 71,350  Rs 78,400
Lucknow  Rs 71,500  Rs 78,700
Bengaluru  Rs 71,350  Rs 78,025
Patna  Rs 71,400  Rs 78,700
Hyderabad   Rs 71,350  Rs 78,039

Why does the price of gold fluctuate? 

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

