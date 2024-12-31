Gold price today December 31: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices in India on December 31.

Gold prices on December 31: On the last trading day of 2024, gold prices in India saw a modest increase, reflecting the yellow metal's continued appeal as a secure investment. The cost of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 1800 to reach Rs 78,180.3 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,680.3 per 10 grams, marking a rise of Rs 170.

Despite this increase, the weekly fluctuation in the price of 24-carat gold has been recorded at -0.64 per cent, indicating a slight dip over the past week. On a monthly basis, however, the prices have shown a positive change of 0.19 per cent, reflecting a minor upward trend in December. As per reports, the steady rise in prices towards the year-end can be attributed to increased demand during the festive and wedding season in India, coupled with global market trends.

Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets.

Check gold prices in different cities on December 31, 2024:

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 71,500 Rs 78,130 Mumbai Rs 71,350 Rs 78,400 Kolkata Rs 71,350 Rs 78,625 Chennai Rs 71,350 Rs 78,031 Ahmedabad Rs 71,400 Rs 78,645 Pune Rs 71,350 Rs 78,400 Lucknow Rs 71,500 Rs 78,700 Bengaluru Rs 71,350 Rs 78,025 Patna Rs 71,400 Rs 78,700 Hyderabad Rs 71,350 Rs 78,039

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.