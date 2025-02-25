Gold, Silver Prices Today: Precious metal shines on MCX, silver too gains | Check city-wise rate Gold, Silver Prices today on February 25, 2025: At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 86,196, up by Rs 12 or 0.01 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices Today February 25: Gold price on Tuesday continued an upward trend and opened higher. The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 86,325 per 10 grams, up by Rs 141 from the previous close of Rs 86,184. It gained momentum and rose further to touch a high of Rs 86,380. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 86,196, up by Rs 12 or 0.01 per cent.

During this time, it touched a low of Rs 86,155. The gold futures had touched an all-time high of Rs 86,592 this month.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened strong at Rs 95,500 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 411 against the previous close of Rs 95089. Tt later gained to touch the intra-day high of Rs 95,589. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 95,400 - a gain of 311 points or 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

Last year, the silver futures touched an all-time high of Rs 1,00,081 per kg.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,953.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $2,937.97 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 88,240 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 80,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 88,090 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 80,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 88,090 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 88,090 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg.