Gold, Silver Rates Today (September 1): Gold, silver hit new all-time high on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1 per cent, trading at around USD 3,545.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 3,476.05 per ounce, up by 0.81 per cent.

Mumbai:

The gold price on MCX reached a new all-time high in the opening session on Monday, September 1, 2025, as investors monitored US macroeconomic data and geopolitical tensions for cues on the precious metal's trajectory. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 220 at Rs 1,04,044 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,03,824. It gained further to touch the new high of Rs 1,05,937. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,05,020 with a jump of Rs 1,221 or 1.18 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 620 at Rs 1,22,493 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,21,873. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,24,349 - a jump of Rs 2,476 or 2.03 per cent from the previous close.

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1 per cent, trading at around USD 3,545.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 3,476.05 per ounce, up by 0.81 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,06,030 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 97,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,05,880 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 97,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,05,880 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 97,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,05,880 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 97,050 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,26,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,26,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,26,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,36,000 per kg.