Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold jumps nearly 2%, silver surges too on MCX | Check city-wise rates on May 6 In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,373.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,366.76 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metal surged in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, i.e. on May 06, 2025, as uncertainty over the ongoing tariff war continues. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 551 at Rs 95,200 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 94,649. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 96,369 - a gain of around 1.81 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,267 with a gain of Rs 1,618 or 1.71 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,400 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 976 from the previous close of Rs 94,424. It moved up further to touch the high of Rs 96,775. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 94,534 - a gain of Rs 2,110 or 2.23 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,373.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,366.76 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,610 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,460 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,460 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,250 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 96,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 96,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 96,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,07,900 per kg.