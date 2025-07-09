Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver prices drop on MCX as dollar gains | Check city-wise rates on July 9 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.46 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,301.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was around USD 3,293.07 per ounce.

Prices of precious metals gold and silver fell in futures trades on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, as strong US dollar weighed on bullion's demand. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a loss of Rs 279 at Rs 96,193 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 96,472. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,131 with a loss of Rs 341 or 0.35 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 95,995 and a high of Rs 96,336.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 96 at Rs 1,07,889 per kg on the MCX. But it slipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,07,650. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,07,669 - a drop of Rs 316 or 0.29 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,08,280.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.46 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,301.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was around USD 3,293.07 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,330 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,180 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,180 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,180 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,10,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,10,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,10,000 per kg.