Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, Silver dip on MCX amid US-China trade deal | Check city-wise rates on May 12

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metal nosedived in the domestic futures market in the opening session on Monday, i.e. on May 12, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a loss of Rs 1,018 at Rs 95,500 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 96,518. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 93,920 - a fall of Rs 2,598. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 93,969 with a loss of Rs 2,549 or 2.64 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 96,210 per kg on the MCX, a dip of Rs 519 from the previous close of Rs 96,729. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 95,753. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 65,267 - a fall of Rs 462 or 0.48 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,274 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was around $3,270.76 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 97,030 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 8,895 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 96,880 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 88,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 96,880 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 96,880 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 97,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,09,000 per kg.