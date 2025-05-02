Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold gains after Akshaya Tritiya, silver too jumps on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today 22 Carat, 24 Carat: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,264.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,255.08 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of yellow metal gained in the domestic futures market on Friday, i.e. on May 02, 2025, a day after Akshaya Tritiya, as the US Dollar eases to reach its six-month low against the Rupee. Gold prices in the domestic futures market jumped in the opening session on Friday, i.e. May 2, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 496 at Rs 92,835 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 92,339. It reached a high of Rs 93,003. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 92,630 with a gain of Rs 291 or 0.32 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,189 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 460 from the previous close of Rs 94,729. It moved up further to touch the high of Rs 95,430. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,163 - a gain of Rs 434 or 0.46 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 95,022.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,264.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,255.08 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 95,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 87,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 95,510 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 87,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 95,510 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 95,510 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,550 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 98,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,09,000 per kg.