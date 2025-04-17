Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold continues to glitter on MCX | Check city-wise rates on April 17 In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,350.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,342.08 per ounce.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Gold prices in the domestic futures market continue to surge on Thursday, i.e. April 17, 2025, as safe-haven buying continues amid continued fretting over President Donald Trump’s trade war. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 95,661 per 10 grams and gained to touch the high of Rs 95,895 - a fresh all-time high. Also, this is a gain Rs 234 from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,800 with a gain of 139 or 0.15 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 95,600.

However, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, dipped in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,500 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 750 from the previous close of Rs 96,250. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 95,287 - a dip of Rs 963 or 1 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 95,177 and a high of Rs 95,650.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,350.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,342.08 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 97,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 89,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 97,310 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 89,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 97,310 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 97,310 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,10,000 per kg.