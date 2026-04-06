Gold, silver rates volatile on MCX as crude oil rises amid tensions in West Asia | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures remained volatile on Monday, April 6, 2026, as Brent crude rose to USD 110.74 a barrel. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 833 or 0.55 per cent at Rs 1,48,847 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,49,680. It later fell to a low of Rs 1,48,298 but recovered to trade in the green at the time of writing the report. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,50,194 with a gain of Rs 514 or 0.34 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 646 or 0.43 per cent to trade at Rs 1,52,606 per 10 grams in business turnover of 901 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,30,716 against the previous close of Rs 2,32,495, a fall of Rs 1,779 or 0.76 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,29,651, a fall of 2,844 or 1.22 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,32,550 with a gain of Rs 55 or 0.02 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.26 per cent to approximately USD 4,691.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12.30 pm was USD 4,657.51 per ounce, down by USD 19.64 or 0.44 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,49,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,36,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,49,130 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,36,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,49,130 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,36,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,50,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,38,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | DA hike likely to be announced soon, here's how much government employees can expect - Check details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)