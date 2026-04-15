Gold price falls on MCX, silver under pressure on strong US dollar | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures inched lower on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, as the US dollar regained amid hopes of another round of peace talks between the United States and Iran. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 60 at Rs 1,54,757 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,54,817. It later dipped further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,54,404, a fall of Rs 413 or 0.26 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,54,704 with a fall of Rs 113 or 0.07 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 92 or 0.06 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,725 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,016 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened higher. It started the trading session at Rs 2,54,343 against the previous close of Rs 2,52,750, a jump of Rs 1,593 or 0.63 per cent. However, it later witnessed some profit booking and touched the low of Rs 2,51,610, a dip of 1,140 or 0.45 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.26 per cent to approximately USD 4,837.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,817.94 per ounce, up by USD 7.48 or 7.48 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,55,500 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,42,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,55,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,42,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,55,350 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,42,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,56,220 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,43,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,70,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)