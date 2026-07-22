Gold price rises to Rs 1,44,950 per 10 grams, silver too jumps on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures drifted higher on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, on buying at lower levels as investors await the outcome of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for interest rate guidance. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,969 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 1,44,852 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,883. It later jumped to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,44,950, a gain of Rs 2,067 or 1.44 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,311. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,44,551 with a gain of Rs 1,668 or 1.17 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 1,763 or 1.22 per cent to trade at Rs 1,45,916 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,267 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a sharp gap up near the Rs 1,44,800 mark amid improving global sentiment and is trading, reflecting a positive undertone. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,45,000–Rs 1,45,500, followed by the Rs 1,46,500–Rs 1,47,000 zone. On the downside, a break below current levels could lead to gap filling and drag prices toward Rs 1,43,000–Rs 1,42,700, with the next support at Rs 1,42,000. Overall, the near-term outlook remains positive, with prices needing to sustain above current levels to reinforce the ongoing recovery," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,26,568 against the previous close of Rs 2,23,779, a gain of Rs 2,789 or 1.24 per cent. It later jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,26,892, a gain of Rs 3,113 or 1.39 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,25,275 with a gain of Rs 1,496 or 0.67 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.11 per cent to approximately USD 4,121.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:15 am was USD 4,120.18 per ounce, down by USD 48.13 or 1.18 per cent.



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