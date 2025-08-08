Gold, Silver Rates Today (August 8): Gold hits record high of Rs 1,02,250 on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today (August 8), Gold MCX Rate: The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange opened with a gain of Rs 482 at Rs 1,01,950 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,01,468.

Mumbai:

Gold price continued to rally on MCX on Friday, August 08, 2025, to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,02,250 on the MCX as US President Donald Trump's tariff move has boosted investors' interest in the safe-haven asset. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 482 at Rs 1,01,950 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,01,468. It further gained to hit the all-time high of Rs 1,02,250. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,01,950 with a gain of Rs 482or 0.48 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,01,456.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 355 at Rs 1,14,641 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,14,286. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 1,15,065. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,15,013 - a gain of Rs 727 or 0.64 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,14,641.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price added 1.04 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,489.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:10 am was USD 3,392.82 per ounce, up by 0.06 per cent.

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,03,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 94,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,03,310 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 94,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,03,310 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 94,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,03,310 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 94,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,17,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,27,000 per kg.