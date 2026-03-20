Gold price surges 2%, silver gains over Rs 8,500 on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Precious metals futures rates rebounded on Friday, March 20, 2026, mainly due to value buying. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 3,348 or 2.3 per cent at Rs 1,48,302 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,44,954. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,46,500. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,46,850 with a gain of Rs 1,896 or 1.31 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 2,162 or 1.46 per cent to trade at Rs 1,50,418 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,805 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,39,948 against the previous close of Rs 2,31,460, a gain of Rs 8,488 or 3.66 per cent. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,40,000, a gain of 8,540 or 3.68 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.09 per cent to approximately USD 4,701.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,685.36 per ounce, up by USD 81.80 or 1.83 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,51,080 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,38,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,51,630 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,38,990 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,55,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,64,900 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)