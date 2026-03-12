Gold price falls by Rs 713 per 10 grams on MCX, silver remains volatile | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures opened lower on Thursday, March 12, 2026, with Brent crude approaching the USD100 per barrel mark following escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran in West Asia. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,010 or 0.62 per cent at Rs 1,62,799 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,61,789. However, it soon fell to touch the low of Rs 1,61,076, a dip of Rs 713 or 0.44 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,61,454 with a fall of Rs 335 or 0.21 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,62,991.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 315 or 0.19 per cent to trade at Rs 1,65,863 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,721 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,69,212 against the previous close of Rs 2,68,491, a gain of Rs 721 or 0.26 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,66,174, a fall of 2,317 or 0.86 per cent. In between, it touched a high of Rs 2,69,406.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.33 per cent to approximately USD 5,161.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 5,151.97 per ounce, down by USD 20.04 or 0.39 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,62,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,48,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,62,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,48,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,62,220 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,48,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,63,310 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,49,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,80,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,90,000 per kg.



