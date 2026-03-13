Gold extends losses on MCX, silver drops over 2% as oil price surges | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures edged lower on Friday, March 13, 2026, as surging oil prices heightened inflationary risks and reduced the likelihood of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 20 at Rs 1,60,251 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,60,401. It later fell to touch the low of Rs 1,59,533, a dip of Rs 738 or 0.56 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,59,574 with a fall of Rs 697 or 0.43 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 587, or 0.36 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,64,240 per 10 grams, in business turnover of 3,046 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,66,001 against the previous close of Rs 2,67,962, a fall of Rs 1,961 or 0.73 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,62,050, a fall of 5,912 or 2.2 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.68 per cent to approximately USD 5,091.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 5,086.22 per ounce, down by USD 31.94 or 0.62 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,61,390 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,47,930 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,61,240 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,47,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,61,240 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,47,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,62,560 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,49,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,80,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,90,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | PSU Dividend Stock: RailTel shares to be in focus ahead of ex-date for interim dividend, check amount

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)