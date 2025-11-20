Gold price falls to Rs 1,22,634 on MCX, silver rate rises | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price dipped 0.26 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,072.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,066.94 per ounce, down by USD 14.89 or 0.38 per cent.

Rates of precious yellow metal in futures trade fell on Thursday, November 20, 2025, after rebounding on Wednesday. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 98 at Rs 1,22,953 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,23,051. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,22,634. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,23,010 with a fall of Rs 41 or 0.03 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 dipped by Rs 82 or 0.07 per cent to trade at Rs 1,24,532 per 10 grams in business turnover of 6595 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 893 at Rs 1,56,000 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,55,107. It later rose to a high of Rs 1,56,607. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,55,950 with a gain of Rs 843 or 0.54 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dipped 0.26 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,072.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,066.94 per ounce, down by USD 14.89 or 0.38 per cent.

"MCX Gold Futures have similarly bounced off the rising trend line near Rs 1,21,800 – 1,22,200, a support zone tested repeatedly through October and November. As long as this base holds, the metal remains well-positioned for a recovery toward Rs 1,24,500, followed by Rs 1,25,800 and Rs 1,27,300. A breakdown below Rs 1,21,800, however, may prompt profit-booking and open room for a decline toward Rs 1,19,800," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,24,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,14,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,24,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,24,690 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,14,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,25,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,15,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,73,000 per kg.

