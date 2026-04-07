Gold below Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 gram, silver too falls on MCX | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures opened lower on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, as crude oil prices hit a record high of Rs 10,888 per barrel in futures trade. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 222 or 0.14 per cent at Rs 1,49,759 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,49,981. It later fell further to hit the low of Rs 1,49,201, a dip of Rs 780 or 0.52 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,49,549 with a fall of Rs 432 or 0.29 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 530 or 0.35 per cent to trade at Rs 1,52,100 per 10 grams in business turnover of 931 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,32,000 against the previous close of Rs 2,33,379, a fall of Rs 1,379 or 0.59 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,31,055, a fall of 2,324 or 0.99 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell by 0.04 per cent to approximately USD 4,682.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:30 pm was USD 4,659.15 per ounce, up by USD 2.42 or 0.05 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,49,990 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,37,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,49,840 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,37,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,49,840 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,37,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,51,200 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)