Gold, silver prices fall on MCX amid fresh tensions in West Asia | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

A day after the rally, the rates of precious metals in futures fell on Thursday, April 9, 2026, as crude oil prices rose again to above USD97 a barrel on scepticism over a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,129 or 0.74 per cent at Rs 1,50,647 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,51,776. However, it later rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 1,51,776. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,51,242 with a drop of Rs 534 or 0.35 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 478 or 0.31 per cent to trade at Rs 1,53,859 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,094 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,35,850 against the previous close of Rs 2,39,918, a drop of Rs 4,068 or 1.69 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,35,133, a drop of 4,785 or 1.99 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.93 per cent to approximately USD 4,732.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 4,710.38 per ounce, down by USD 41.01 or 0.86 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,51,630 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,39,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,51,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,38,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,51,480 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,38,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,52,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,40,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,55,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.