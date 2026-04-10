Gold price drops by Rs 1k, silver down nearly 1% on MCX amid profit booking | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell on Friday, April 10, 2026, amid profit booking as concerns over the US-Iran ceasefire persisted. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 749 or 0.48 per cent at Rs 1,52,419 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,434. It later fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,52,419. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,52,591 with a drop of Rs 834 or 0.55 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 704 or 0.45 per cent to trade at Rs 1,55,298 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,106 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,42,515 against the previous close of Rs 2,43,704, a drop of Rs 1,253 or 0.51 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,41,381, a drop of 2,387 or 0.97 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.87 per cent to approximately USD 4,776.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 4,753.44 per ounce, down by USD 39.52 or 0.82 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,53,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,53,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,40,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,53,000 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,40,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,54,090 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)