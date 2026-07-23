Gold price drops by Rs 1,000 per 10 grams, silver too falls on MCX amid profit booking | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

After days of upward momentum, rates of precious metals in futures ticked lower on Thursday, July 23, 2026, amid profit booking as crude oil prices continue to rise due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 210 or 0.14 per cent at Rs 1,45,470 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,45,680. It later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,44,852, a drop of Rs 828 or 0.56 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,44,910 with a drop of Rs 770 or 0.53 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 1,038 or 0.71 per cent to trade at Rs 1,46,010 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8,035 lots.

"MCX Gold opened on a weak note and is trading near the Rs 1,45,000 mark after facing resistance around Rs 1,46,000 in the previous session. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1,44,500–Rs 1,44,000, followed by the Rs 1,43,500–Rs 1,43,000 zone. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,45,500–Rs 1,46,000. A sustained move above this zone could extend the recovery towards Rs 1,46,700– Rs 1,47,000. The near-term outlook remains cautious, with Rs 1,46,000 acting as the key breakout level," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,26,567 against the previous close of Rs 2,26,700, a drop of Rs 431 or 0.18 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,23,628, a gain of Rs 3,370 or 1.48 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,24,146 with a drop of Rs 2,852 or 1.26 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 1.10 per cent to approximately USD 4,106.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:50 pm was USD 4,109.76 per ounce, down by USD 36.68 or 0.88 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,47,420 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,35,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,47,280 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,35,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,47,280 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,35,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,47,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,35,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,45,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)