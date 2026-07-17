Gold price drops below Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver too falls | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell further on Friday, July 17, 2026, amid higher global crude oil prices due to heightened tensions in West Asia. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 338 or 0.24 per cent at Rs 1,40,686 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,40,348. However, it later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,39,801, a drop of Rs 547 or 0.38 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,40,733. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,40,500 with a gain of Rs 152 or 0.11 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 356 or 0.25 per cent to trade at Rs 1,41,550 per 10 grams in business turnover of 6,362 lots.

"MCX Gold opened on a steady note but is facing resistance near the Rs 1,40,700–Rs 1,41,000 zone. A sustained move above this region could extend the recovery toward Rs 1,42,000–Rs 1,42,700. On the downside, the Rs 1,40,000 psychological level remains the immediate support, with a break below it likely to drag prices toward the Rs 1,39,300–Rs 1,38,700 zone. Overall, the near-term outlook remains cautious, with prices needing to hold above Rs 1,40,000 and reclaim Rs 1,42,000 to strengthen recovery momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

The silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,15,268 against the previous close of Rs 2,16,013, a drop of Rs 745 or 0.34 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,13,824, a drop of Rs 2,189 or 1.01 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,16,328 with a gain of Rs 315 or 0.15 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gain 0.02 per cent to approximately USD 3,992.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:45 am was USD 3,999.21 per ounce, down by USD 11.43 or 0.29 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,42,680 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,30,080 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,42,530 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,30,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,42,530 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,30,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,42,910 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,31,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,34,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,30,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,30,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,35,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)