Gold price drops 1% on MCX, silver slides Rs 4,826 amid profit booking | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures dropped on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, amid profit booking as the dollar index remains above 101 ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 710 or 0.49 per cent at Rs 1,42,353 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,43,063. It later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,41,681, a drop of Rs 1,382 or 0.96 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,42,150 with a drop of Rs 913 or 0.64 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 746 or 0.52 per cent to trade at Rs 1,43,440 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8,322 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap down and is trading with a negative bias. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1,42,000–Rs 1,41,500, and a decisive break below this zone could drag prices toward the Rs 1,40,500–Rs 1,40,000 support area. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,43,000–Rs 1,43,500. Overall, the near-term outlook remains negative, with prices needing to reclaim and sustain above the immediate resistance zone to improve momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,20,555 against the previous close of Rs 2,21,173, a drop of Rs 618 or 0.27 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,16,347, a gain of Rs 4,826 or 2.18 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,17,641, down Rs 3,532 or 1.60 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.65 per cent to approximately USD 4,050.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:25 pm was USD 4,048.47 per ounce, up by USD 26.71 or 0.66 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,320 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,170 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,170 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,160 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,35,000 per kg.